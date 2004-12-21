Google fixes security flaw in desktop search

Google has said that the software flaw found in its Desktop Search utility has been fixed. The flaw allowed hackers to view information contained on a PC running the search software.

"We were made aware of this vulnerability with the Google Desktop Search software and have since fixed the problem so that all current and future users are secure," a Google spokesperson said.

The software allows users to search their hard drive for files, emails and other information by sending back a search request to the Google website, however the flaw allowed hackers to change the website address of where the information was sent and therefore be able to read the information retrieved.

Desktop search is likely to be the next big thing in the computing world next year with Microsoft, Ask Jeeves, Yahoo and Google all vying against each other to dominate the space on your PC.