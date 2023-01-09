Google Maps navigation on Wear OS no longer needs your phone

(Pocket-lint) - Google Maps users who have a Wear OS smartwatch can now enjoy the app's navigation features without lugging their phone around with them.

Being able to use Google Maps navigation on your wrist can come in handy in all kinds of ways, but until recently you also had to have your phone with you for it to work. That's all changed, with Google confirming as much via a Wear OS support community. Google says that users can now “leave your phone behind and get to more places with Wear OS on Google Maps.”

The move means that anyone who has a cellular Google Wear OS watch can now get turn-by-turn Google Maps navigations on their wrist without also carrying their phone with them. It's a tweak that will allow people to go for a walk without their phone, for example, and it can also be helpful if you are unfortunate enough to lose it, too. "This is especially helpful when you’re out for a run or ride and have left your phone behind but want to take a detour or need help finding your way home," Google says.

As far as big new features go, this slight change to an existing one might not tick all the excitement boxes, but it's improvements like this that help make wearables so useful when out and about. The whole point of having a cellular smartwatch is that you don't need your phone with you all the time, and that's something this change helps make even more possible.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.