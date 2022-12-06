Google saves you a click with continuous scrolling in search

(Pocket-lint) - Google knows that clicking from search results page to search results page is no fun so it's saving us all a click or three with continuous scrolling.

If you're lucky enough to find the page you want on the first Google search results page then you know it's going to be a good day. For everyone else, clicking through from page to page can be surprisingly infuriating - so Google is doing away with all of that. Anyone searching from here on out will get to enjoy beautiful continuous scrolling instead.

There is, however, a catch or two. The first is that you have to be in the United States to benefit from continuous scrolling, at least for now. The feature is only available for those who people who use the English language as well, which is probably the biggest issue for some. Hopefully both of those things get fixed in short order.

Starting today, we’re bringing continuous scrolling to desktop in English in the U.S. so you can continue to see more search results easily. When you reach the bottom of a search results page, you'll now be able to see up to six pages of results. pic.twitter.com/xIuVP24FFm — Google (@Google) December 5, 2022

You can see how it all works in the tweet embedded above, with Google saying that you'll see up to six pages of results without having to click a thing. Scrolling to the bottom of the first page causes the next round of results to appear, just as you'd expect. It's also how things have worked on mobile for a good while, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.