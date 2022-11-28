Gmail search somehow got even better

(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced that it has improved Gmail search to make results more relevant than ever by taking more notice of what you already searched for.

Google confirmed the tweak via a Workspace blog update, saying that people will notice an improved Gmail search when using the web interface. The company says that searching via Gmail on the web now "includes better search results based on your recent search activity in Gmail". The result? We can apparently expect Gmail to have better search results because they're more relevant and contextual.

If that sounds familiar, it's because the same functionality was teased previously, although we're still waiting for the mobile search improvements that were also promised.

The updated search was announced alongside a slew of other changes including the ability to resize a pivot table side panel as well as new Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides filesharing capabilities across Google Meet chat. If that pivot table thing doesn't sound like a biggie to you, you've clearly never had to deal with long names in columns or fields.

"Now, if you are presenting or joining a meeting from a file, you can easily share that file with meeting attendees through in-meeting chat.", Google says.

All three tweaks should be rolling out to users across the internet and around the world now so if you haven't set seen them, hang fire. Google says that the changes are "available to all Google Workspace and G Suite customers".

Writing by Oliver Haslam.