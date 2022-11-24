(Pocket-lint) - Google Messages appears to be testing a change that will allow users to react to messages using any emoji they want, rather than just a handful.

The Google Messages app already supports things like RCS and of course you can react to a message using emojis. But right now there are only seven available for you to choose from including thumbs up/down, Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, and everyone's favorite, the Angry Face. But that could be about to change.

It has been reported that Google is testing a new button that will allow people to select their favourite emoji from a new picker. The little "+" icon will give way to all of the beautiful multicoloured emojis you could ever want to use. Perfect for reacting to any message in exactly the way you wanted to.

It's thought that the new emojis are available to at least some users of the latest Google Messages beta, but it could be a little while before it's released to everyone so hang fire if you're still limited to a handful of emoji options.

Being able to react to a message using an emoji of your choice is a bigger deal than it might sound, with people often preferring to use an emoji as a quick response rather than typing out an entire message. It isn't always easy to do that when only seven emojis are available, risking the loss of nuance in whatever reaction you wanted to convey.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.