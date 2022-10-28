Google can't seem to sit still when it comes to its brands and services. This time, Google Pay (also known as GPay) and Google Wallet are once again switching places according to an email sent to Google Pay users on Thursday.

In 2011, the company made its first venture into mobile payments with the Google Wallet app for Android. At some point, it moved tap-to-pay functionality to a new app called Android Pay, leaving Google Wallet to handle only peer-to-peer payments. In 2018, the two services merged back into an all-in-one app called Google Pay. Things got confusing again in 2022 as Google Wallet was reintroduced with Google Pay now serving as a quasi-accounting app and loyalty program tracker in the United States. Confused yet? Us too.

Come June, though, Google Pay will officially be no more. Here's what you need to know about the imminent disappearance of Google Pay.

What is Google Pay?

As of 2022, the Google Pay app, or GPay as you'll find it on your phone, only exists in the United States and, of all other places, Singapore. In the 40-odd other regions where Google is involved in mobile payments, those users only get the Google Wallet app.

GPay allows users to link their various bank and credit accounts to help them keep track of their spending. In addition, GPay also acts as a portal for Google-provided cash back rewards at various national chains as well as local stores and restaurants. Cash back rewards accumulate as a dedicated balance within GPay. Users can also send money to or request it from other GPay users.

What's happening to Google Pay?

The company notified US Google Pay users via email in late February that the app would shut down on June 4, 2024. Here's what that means for GPay's various functions:

Starting February 22, cash back deals cannot be activated. Cash back deals that have yet to be processed will still be processed.

Peer-to-peer payments will no longer be offered as of June 4.

If you have a Google Pay balance, you can use the GPay app to transfer that money to a bank account through June 4.

After June 4, you'll still be able to use the Google Pay website to transfer GPay balances or look at your transactions. You may also choose to unlink your bank accounts.

If you've sent money to India and Singapore with the Wise integration on the GPay app, you won't be able to see transaction information starting June 4. Your Wise account information and history remains intact over at Wise -- just use the Wise website or app.

What do I need to do before Google Pay shuts down?

Transfer your GPay balance

If you have a GPay balance, you can transfer it to a linked bank account. Here's what you do:

Open the GPay app, then select the right-hand tab on the bottom -- this will be your Insights tab. Near the bottom of the screen, tap on your Google Pay balance. Select Transfer out. Type in the amount you're transferring. Tap Next. Select a bank account you've linked to perform the transaction. Tap Transfer out.

Transferring to a bank account takes longer than it does to a debit card, but you'll pay for a speeider transfer as debit transfers incur a 1.5% fee with a minimum of $0.31.

If you have a GPay balance of under $1, you will need to top it off with a minimum of $10 before transferring the balance out.

Open the Insights tab in GPay and tap on your Google Pay balance Select +Add money. Type in the amount you're transferring. Tap Next. Select a bank account you've linked to perform the transaction. Tap Add.

Remove bank and credit accounts

If you're looking to remove payment accounts from GPay, here's how to do it:

In the GPay app, tap on your Google account avatar in the top-right corner. Select Linked accounts & payment methods. Select an account you'd like to remove. Tap on the three-dot icon in the top-right corner and press Remove account. When asked to confirm, select Yes, remove.

Again, you don't have to unlink your accounts from Google Pay, but it's probably a good idea to sanitize any unnecessary data from the platforms you won't be using.

What about Google Wallet?

Google Wallet is the company's main app for tap-to-pay transactions. You'll also be able to store passes, loyalty cards, digital IDs, and more. Unfortunately, you won't be able to do much of what GPay used to do, so you'll probably have to migrate over to other apps to replace any lost functionality.