(Pocket-lint) - You can create custom a custom iPhone lock screen with widgets that surface information directly from Google's most popular apps - Google Chrome, Google Drive, Gmail, Google News, Google Maps, and the Google app. As of October 2022, these Google apps now all offer lock screen widgets for those running iOS 16 or newer.

How to add a Google app widget to your iPhone lock screen

You can access data from your Google apps directly via the lock screen on your iPhone, but first, you must add Google app widgets to your lock screen. Pocket-lint has a separate guide that details how to create a customised iPhone lock screen. But we've distilled directions below specifically for adding Google app widgets to a lock screen.

Gettings started

To get Google's app widgets on your custom lock screen, first, make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS and your Google apps are up to date. You must have the apps installed on your device to use their respective widgets, obviously.

Add a Google app lock screen widget

On your iPhone, tap and hold anywhere on your unlocked lock screen. Tap Customise. To customise the lock screen, select lock screen. To view the lock screen widget gallery, tap Add widgets. Find and select the Google app widget you want.

Tap or drag the widget to the lock screen widget bar.

To configure the widget, tap the widget after you add it to the lock screen.

Select the configuration you want.

In the widget gallery, tap the "x" icon. Tap Done and then tap the lock screen again to exit the customisation mode.

How to configure your Google app widget

Once you've added a Google app widget to your lock screen, you're free to adjust it whenever you like.

On your iPhone, tap and hold anywhere on your unlocked lock screen. Tap Customise. To customise the lock screen, select lock screen. To reach the lock screen widget gallery, tap the existing Google app widget. To configure the widget, tap the Google app widget again.

Select the configuration you want.

In the widget gallery, tap the "x" icon. Tap Done and then tap the lock screen again to exit the customisation mode.

Which Google apps have iPhone lock screen widgets?

Google Chrome, Google Drive, Gmail, Google News, Google Maps, and the Google app all have widgets in iOS 16+.

Want to know more?

Check out Google's two blog posts and support page on its Google app widgets for the iPhone to learn more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.