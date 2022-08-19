How to download Google Chrome web browser on your Mac

(Pocket-lint) - For many, Google Chrome is the only web browser worth using. If you're wanting to see what all the fuss is about, you'll be happy to know that downloading and installing it on your Mac is incredibly easy and fast to do. In this guide, we walk you through the steps so that you can finally ditch Safari or Mozilla or whatever for Chrome.

If you use Chrome on your Android phone or tablet or iPhone or iPad, you might want to consider using it on your laptop or Mac as well. It will seamlessly sync your bookmarks, passwords, preferences, and open tabs across all your devices. You can literally pick up where you left off, which means you can start browsing on your iPhone and then move to your Mac and access your open tabs. In addition, many benchmarking tests have shown that Chrome is the fastest browser available. There's little reason not to use it. Unless, of course, you have a problem with Google and its data collection practices. But that's another article.

Google's Chrome browser doesn't come pre-installed on a Mac. You'll have to download it, which means you'll need to open another web browser to go to Google's site to get it. Ironic, right?

Open Safari or another web browser on your Mac. Navigate to google.com/chrome. Click Download Chrome. If the download did not start, click Download Chrome in the corner of the screen. Click Accept and Install and wait for the download to finish. Once Chrome has finished downloading, your Mac's download folder will bounce in the dock. Go to the download and double-click the file called googlechome.dmg. This will open a disk image. On the pop-up, drag the Google Chrome icon toward the Application Folder. That's it! Chrome is now installed on your Mac.

The first time you open Chrome, your Mac will ask whether you want to open the app. Click Open and make sure you sign in to your Google account. When asked, make Chrome your default browser.

Google has a support page that details how to install Chrome: Download and install Google Chrome.

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers in the world, and yet, because we use it so often, we often forget what it can do. Chrome will let you browse pages, obviously, but it's also loaded with hidden hacks that can essentially streamline your internet-browsing experience and digital life. From simple tricks that allow you to send emails from the omnibar (the Chrome name for the address bar) to extensions that you let save images to Pinterest without ever having to go to Pinterest.com, Chrome has everything you could possibly need or want. Just check out Pocket-lint's guide: Google Chrome tips and tricks: Master your desktop browser.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.