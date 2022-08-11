(Pocket-lint) - Google is continuing to morph Meet into its all-in-one video calling app, bringing more features from the now-defunct Duo over to its sole meeting app.

The headline addition this time around is live sharing, a new feature that lets participants on a video call take part in live activities right there through Google Meet - a smooth new option.

This might mean watching videos together on YouTube, adding to a playlist on Spotify or even playing a game like Uno, according to Google's blog post on the update.

That's a fun little feature that could be great for anyone still sticking to regular family calls, for example.

Other, more traditional features like scheduling and joining meetings have also made their way to Duo (just before it closes down), as it basically morphs completely into Meet.

While Google's been rolling out its updates to Duo and Meet over recent weeks, it's now starting to merge them more fully.

That means if you've got Duo on your phone you'll probably notice pretty soon that its icon and name will change to Meet - Google says that should happen this month on phones and tablets, with other devices to follow.

It's a pretty gradual transition, but soon enough Duo will be completely gone.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.