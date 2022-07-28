(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced new features coming to Chromebooks, including a video editor and movie maker for Google Photos.

The update will first become available to Chromebook users this autumn, Google said in a blog post. If you own a Chromebook, you will be able to create an "end-to-end movie made up of multiple video clips, photos, a title card, and music". You can suggest themes to the Google Photos app as well as specific photos and videos so that it can generate a movie for you. Or you can go the blank canvas route, selecting and arranging content however you like, complete with the ability to "trim video clips, or edit them to adjust the brightness, contrast and more".

The new Google Photos app will also include what Google is calling Real Tone filters. These were crafted to "work well across skin tones".

Google said you'll be able to switch between editing in the Chromebooks Gallery, the Files apps, and Google Photos app itself, so you can open a video in the Gallery app and move it right over to Google Photos for editing seamlessly.

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 30 April 2022 These are the absolute best iPhone apps available right now, from productivity apps to apps for traveling, reading, listening to music, and more.

This functionality will arrive later this year as part of an update to Chrome OS. Google isn't announcing yet if these video editing features will come to the Google Photos mobile apps for iOS and Android, but Google generally most of the app's newest features do make their way across all platforms. We suspect Chromebook users are simply up first, with other devices to follow.

For more about Google Photos and how it works, including tips and tricks, see Pocket-lint's in-depth guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.