Google Maps 3D Immersive View rolling out for some landmarks

(Pocket-lint) - Google has started to rollout the promised Immersive View feature to its Maps app for Android and iOS, giving you a 3D-rendered flyby of some of the landmarks in a few major cities.

First announced during Google I/O in May, the mode will become more fully fleshed in time. However, to give you a glimpse of what it'll offer, you can see a rendered video clip when searching for around a 100 or so landmarks in London, New York City, Barcelona, San Francisco and Tokyo.

It'll eventually expand to offer AI generated views of restaurants and other popular locations, in order to give you a better understand of a region before you travel.

We searched for the "Tower of London" and "Big Ben", for example, and were treated to Immersive View clips of them both (well, Elizabeth Tower in the case of the latter, as Big Ben is actually the name of the bell inside).

Others you can check out include Alcatraz and the Empire State Building.

Google's flyby footage isn't always totally accurate - we saw a few wobbly, glitched parts of the Palace of Westminster - but considering they have been automatically generated using Street View and satellite imagery, it's pretty impressive nonetheless.

You can check it out for yourself by entering a landmark name in the Google Maps' search bar and tapping the video that appears ahead of photos at the bottom of the screen.

Writing by Rik Henderson.