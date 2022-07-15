(Pocket-lint) - Google Maps could soon introduce a new feature that will take into account your vehicle type when choosing a route - specifically when searching for the most fuel-efficient option.

An eco-friendly mode has been offered in the US since the end of 2021, which gives a driver the best route to take to save gas (petrol) or diesel. However, a teardown of the latest beta update by 9to5Google has revealed that a future version of Google Maps will also consider your engine type.

"New! Get fuel-efficient routes tailored to your vehicle’s engine type. Save more fuel by choosing your engine type," it says within the APK.

"This info helps Maps find the route that will save you the most fuel or energy."

It seems you will be able to select between gas, diesel, electric and hybrid engine options. A found route will then partly based on that information, with the aim to save you fuel or battery range.

This could be vital today, as fuel prices soar and charging infrastructure is still rolling out.

There's no indication yet on when the new feature might be added to the full release of Google Maps, although 9to5Google suggests it's likely "weeks" rather than months.

Writing by Rik Henderson.