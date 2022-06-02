(Pocket-lint) - Google has finally brought the Google TV app to iOS devices.

The entertainment app, which collects content recommendations from streaming services and allows you to easily create a universal watchlist, will replace the previous Google Play Movies and TV app in the Apple App Store. In other words, if you’ve already got Google Play Movies and TV installed, you should get the Google TV experience by end of 1 June 2022.

Some major streaming services don't support Google TV's ability to aggregate and surface recommendations, including Netflix. But the Google TV app for iOS devices will still allow you to rate what you've previously viewed, and you can use the app as a remote control for Android TV or Chromecast with Google TV devices. It will also contain your library of rentals and purchases from Google, which you can access from the "Your stuff" tab. Google sid the "highlights" tab is a personalised daily feed of news, reviews, and entertainment.

Keep in mind Google recently added individual user profiles to the Google TV experience. It also might have fitness features in the works for its TV platform.

The Google TV app is also live for Android phone users. The Google Play Movies and TV app was updated on 30 September 2020 and rebranded as the Google TV app. It also lets you browse for something to watch, buy or rent movies and TV shows, and manage your Watchlist.

For more about Google TV and how it works, see Pocket-lint's guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.