(Pocket-lint) - At long last, Google is simplifying its approach to communication apps. Specifically, the Mountain View-based company is combining two video-calling tools, Duo and Meet, into one platform.

Going forward, there will only be Google Meet. Google said it plans to add Meet features to the Duo app and then retire the Meet app. It seems like Google is hoping the "Google Meet" brand will become your go-to calling solution - free of any issues that may affect other chat tools available. It'll use Gmail addresses and phone numbers to allow you to chat with contacts.

The Duo app, which Google launched in 2016, lets you call someone directly - including with their phone number - without having to send links or tap the Meet button in a Google Calendar invite. It's a lot like FaceTime. Google said the Duo app will be renamed Google Meet later this year. The existing Meet app will become Meet Original and then deprecated.

If you're a Duo or Meet user, your history, contacts, and messages won’t disappear in the change. Google promises to "carefully" integrate the platforms.

For more about Google Meet and how it works as of right now, see Pocket-lint's guide here on the communication platform.

