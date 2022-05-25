Waze now connects to Apple Music

(Pocket-lint) - Waze has finally added support for Apple Music to its app, bringing Apple's music streaming service into the fold, allowing users to stream their tunes while they navigate.

It's not the most in-depth system, simply letting you skip tracks, adjust your volume and play or pause a tune, but it's nonetheless a feature that Apple Music users might have been waiting years for.

After all, Waze added the same support to Spotify some five years ago, so this has been a long time coming.

Given the fact that smaller services like Deezer or iHeart Radio have also had the integration for a while, you might have been able to look at Google's slowness on the Apple Music front a little cynically.

Google bought Waze way back in 2013 for a chunky $966 million to bring its traffic-warning systems under the umbrella that would later become Alphabet.

Whether you think it was suspicious or not, though, Waze has been updated to make that a matter for historians to decide - you can take advantage of the new integration now.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.