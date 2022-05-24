Google Street View now shows historical images of locations

(Pocket-lint) - As well as show you images of what different locations look like now, Google Street View can now show you what they looked like in the past.

A historical timeline has been added to Street View inside the Google Maps app for Android and iOS.

When you are looking at a Street View image of a place, you will see a new "see more dates" link. Tap on that and you can see different images taken by Street View vehicles up to the last 15 years.

New buildings can be seen being constructed, for example, or you can see a high street change over time as different store brands come and go.

The new feature has been added as part of Google's celebrations for the 15th anniversary of Street View.

It started on 24 May 2007 with just a handful of locations covered, in San Francisco, New York, Las Vegas, Miami and Denver. Now you can swipe your way through over 100 countries and territories around the world, plus see the sights from landmarks you might not be able to visit, such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris and Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates.

There are plans to add many more unique and remote locations in the future, with a new Street View camera planned for rollout in 2023.

Writing by Rik Henderson.