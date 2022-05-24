Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

New Street View camera will enable Google to take it to more remote places

New Street View camera will enable Google to take it to more remote places
(Pocket-lint) - Google's Street View is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, having originally arrived on 24 May 2007.

It has grown significantly in the last decade and a half, covering over 100 countries and territories today. Now there are plans to expand its reach even further, thanks to a new Street View camera that is far more portable than any used to date.

The new camera is currently being piloted for a planned full rollout next year. It contains all of the same tech - including the resolution, power and processing - as the camera in Google's Street View car but is a fraction of the size. Google itself describes it as "the size of a house cat" and it weighs just 15 lbs (6.8kg).

This will enable Street View operatives to take images at the top of mountains or simply through a local town square where cars cannot travel.

The camera is also modular, so new functions and features can be added over time, such as a Lidar sensor to scan more intricate details, such as lane markings and potholes.

It can also be attached to any car with a roof rack and, as it connects to a mobile device, can be operated remotely.

Oh, and it looks a bit like Wall-E. So if you see one travelling down your street, you'll know what it is.

Writing by Rik Henderson.