(Pocket-lint) - Google is bringing a 3D landscape feature to Google Maps later this year.

Immersive View brings cities to life, with detailed, rich 3D graphics that you can maneouvre around and get a better idea of your surroundings.

It uses artificial intelligence and the vast amount of Street View images in Google's library to build a rich, three-dimensional model of the area. That includes major landmarks, but also shops and normal buildings that you might be searching for.

The new feature will be launched for select cities first, including London, which was shown during Google I/O on Wednesday. You'll be able to scout locations before you visit them in a more intuitive way than Street View itself.

Information from Google will be overlayed so there will be facts and figures to check out too.

Immersive View is expected to arrive in Google Maps on Android and iOS in the latter half of 2022.

Google I/O started with a major keynote address that you can check out here. There are a number of key new features to other apps and services too, which will also be released at a later date.

Writing by Rik Henderson.