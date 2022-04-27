Smart Replies finally arrive on Android Auto

(Pocket-lint) - Back in December, Google announced that Smart Replies were coming soon to Android Auto. It may have taken a little longer than expected, but it would seem the feature is rolling out now.

Multiple users have reported the feature appearing this week, so if you're looking forward to using it, you shouldn't have long to wait at all.

If you're unfamiliar, Smart Reply allows you to reply to a message with a single tap, by offering a couple of suggested replies to choose from.

You may have noticed Smart Reply suggestions appearing in your Gmail app or Google Chat on your phone, but in a car, you'd imagine they'd be a lot more useful.

With the update to Android Auto, when you receive a message and tap the notification to have Google read it aloud, a couple of short responses will appear on the screen.

Tapping a response will send the reply via the associated messaging app and clear the notification. You can also send a response using voice commands or create a custom reply using another button.

Unfortunately, the replies are a little rudimentary at the moment and a very similar experience to that offered by Gmail on your phone.

Of course, they come in handy from time to time, but sometimes suggestions are bordering on the nonsensical. We're hoping to see Google uses its AI smarts to further improve suggestions as the feature matures.

Writing by Luke Baker.