Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Google app news

Google's Nearby Share is about to get a lot more convenient

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Google Google's Nearby Share is about to get a lot more convenient
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google's answer to Apple's AirDrop is called Nearby Share, it's very handy to those that use it, but it's nowhere near as ubiquitous as AirDrop.

Google is hard at work on the feature, though, and it would seem that its next move will be to make it easier to share files between your own devices.

It's being called Self Share, and while it's not out just yet, it's already present in the latest version of Google Play Services.

The upcoming feature was spotted by Mishaal Rahman, who took to Twitter to share some screenshots.

The new feature will allow users to transfer files between devices that are logged into the same Google account without having to approve the share beforehand.

This is exactly the way things work with Apple AirDrop, where two devices that are logged into the same Apple ID can transfer with no confirmation required.

Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search
Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is a better way to browse the web.

It's a relatively small change, but by removing an unnecessary step, Google inches closer to the seamlessness of the AirDrop experience.

Since it's already present in Google Play Services, we imagine it won't be long before the feature begins rolling out. Maybe we'll see an announcement during I/O 2022.

Writing by Luke Baker.
  • Via: Google's Nearby Share could finally become the AirDrop competitor it was always meant to be - androidpolice.com
Sections Google Apps