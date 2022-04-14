(Pocket-lint) - Google appears to have quietly released a 'Switch to Android' iOS app - one that allows iPhone users to easily transfer their data over to an Android phone without a cable.

That's according to the eagle-eyed folks at 9to5Google, at least, who have showed off the ins and outs of the previously rumoured app in a new video.

The outlet first reported on the existence of the Switch to Android last year after mentions of it were spotted in an APK teardown.

Now, we seem to have the resulting app - albeit in an unlisted form, at present.

"The Switch to Android app from Google helps you quickly and securely move your most important data types — photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — to a brand new Android device without fussy cables," reads the apps' description on the Apple App Store.

Interestingly, as 9to5Google suggests, this list doesn't include messages, though the app does appear to walk users through how to turn off iMessage and avoid the confusion that leaving it turned on entails.

As the report also indicates, the app currently isn't available to download from the App Store through traditional means. And, when we tried it at the time of writing, that still proves to be true.

With that said, it does appear that you can download it from this link to the App Store.

Just when Google (or Apple) decides to eventually list the app officially remains to be seen, but it should give those switching a much easier route to do so - and a long overdue one.

Hopefully, we can soon see Switch to Android replicate the same experience that Samsung Smart Switch has created.

