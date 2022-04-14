What is Waze's Retro Mode and how do you enable it?

(Pocket-lint) - Google-owned Waze has announced a new limited-time feature called Retro Mode. It works exactly as it sounds: When enabled, you can switch up the app's aesthetic to one that's much more vintage.

Retro Mode is a new way to change the look and sound of the Waze app. With a few taps, you can make the Waze app look like something from the 70s, 80s, or 90s. For instance, if you switch to the 70s, you'll hear navigation instructions from an "eccentric DJ", complete with a lava lamp style, and your vehicle in the Waze app turning into a classic VW-like bus. The 80s, however, serves up an aerobics instructor for a navigator and gives you a sports car with a boombox mood. As for the 90s, you'll get a desktop PC mood, a classic SUV car, and turn-by-turn instructions from a 90s pop star.

If you want to go crazy, you can mix and match the design changes to suit your preferences. You can choose the 90s PC mood, sports car, and 70s DJ navigator.

On your device, open the latest version of the Waze app and follow these steps:

In the bottom corner, tap My Waze. In the menu that appears, hit Drive with the 80s. From there, tap each option and choose between the cars, moods, and voices. You can mix and match elements from the different decades. Once happy, tap Done. This theme will appear the next time you drive with Waze.

Waze has said this feature is around now until mid-May 2022, which means the navigation app will likely go back to normal by June.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.