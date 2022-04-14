(Pocket-lint) - Google Meet, the video call tool, is now available directly in Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets.
You’re not only able to start a Google Meet call from either of these services, but you can also present a document in a video call. While you’re viewing a document, you’ll now see the Google Meet logo up top, and when you click on it, you’ll see a dropdown menu with options for starting a Meet call. You'll even see the calls that your team has scheduled. (If the meeting is currently active, it’ll just say "Now" in a bubble for you to join.) Confused? No worries. Pocket-lint has explained everything you need to know about how to join or start a Google Meet video call from Docs, Sheets, or Slides.
How to join a Google Meet call from a doc
First, on your computer, open a file in Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides. Now follow the steps below.
- At the top right, click Meet, and then choose an option:
- To join a scheduled meeting, click the meeting name you want to join.
- To join a meeting with a meeting code, click Use a meeting code > enter a code.
- To bring the call into your doc, spreadsheet, or presentation, click Join the call.
- On the right, a side panel shows your meeting.
- If you’ve only clicked Join the call, it doesn’t present your file.
- To present your doc, click Share screen > select the tab you are in > Share.
- To stop your presentation, at the bottom right, click Stop presenting.
How to start a Google Meet call from a doc
First, on your computer, open a file in Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides. Now follow the steps below.
- At the top right, click Meet.
- To start a new meeting, click Start a new meeting.
- On the right, a side panel shows your meeting.
- To invite people to your meeting, click Copy > share the meeting link.
- To present your doc, click Share screen > select the tab you are in > Share.
- To stop your presentation, at the bottom right, click Stop presenting.
- To leave your video meeting, at the bottom right, click Leave call.
When can you start joining Meet calls from a doc?
Google has the feature slated for rapid rollout and gradual rollout. The rapid rollout starts mid-April 2022 and will last two weeks. The gradual rollout will start on 1 May and run until 15 May 2022.
Who can join Meet calls from a doc?
All Workspace customers and legacy G Suite users will be able to use the feature.
Want to know more?
Check out Google's blog post and support page for more details.