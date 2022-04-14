(Pocket-lint) - Google Meet, the video call tool, is now available directly in Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets.

You’re not only able to start a Google Meet call from either of these services, but you can also present a document in a video call. While you’re viewing a document, you’ll now see the Google Meet logo up top, and when you click on it, you’ll see a dropdown menu with options for starting a Meet call. You'll even see the calls that your team has scheduled. (If the meeting is currently active, it’ll just say "Now" in a bubble for you to join.) Confused? No worries. Pocket-lint has explained everything you need to know about how to join or start a Google Meet video call from Docs, Sheets, or Slides.

First, on your computer, open a file in Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides. Now follow the steps below.

At the top right, click Meet, and then choose an option: To join a scheduled meeting, click the meeting name you want to join.

To join a meeting with a meeting code, click Use a meeting code > enter a code. To bring the call into your doc, spreadsheet, or presentation, click Join the call. On the right, a side panel shows your meeting.

If you’ve only clicked Join the call, it doesn’t present your file. To present your doc, click Share screen > select the tab you are in > Share. To stop your presentation, at the bottom right, click Stop presenting.

At the top right, click Meet. To start a new meeting, click Start a new meeting. On the right, a side panel shows your meeting. To invite people to your meeting, click Copy > share the meeting link. To present your doc, click Share screen > select the tab you are in > Share. To stop your presentation, at the bottom right, click Stop presenting. To leave your video meeting, at the bottom right, click Leave call.

Google has the feature slated for rapid rollout and gradual rollout. The rapid rollout starts mid-April 2022 and will last two weeks. The gradual rollout will start on 1 May and run until 15 May 2022.

All Workspace customers and legacy G Suite users will be able to use the feature.

Check out Google's blog post and support page for more details.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.