Google to add trusted store badges to shopping listings

(Pocket-lint) - Google's shopping tab can be a really handy way to compare pricing and find products across a variety of shops.

The problem is, amongst the usual household names are some relatively unknown stores, and can be hard to know which ones are trustworthy.

Now, Google has announced that it will be refining the experience by adding Trusted Store badges to its product listings.

The announcement came as part of Shoptalk, a retail conference taking place in Las Vegas.

Google's blog post reads "Merchants who provide excellent shipping and returns services, for example, may receive a badge indicating they’re a Trusted Store, which will appear alongside their free product listings on the Shopping tab."

"Based on our early testing, merchants displaying a Trusted Store badge are more likely to receive clicks. We're also seeing stronger traffic to lesser-known merchants."

This sounds like great news for smaller retailers and bargain hunters alike, as it removes some of the stress when ordering from a new store.

Google says the Shopping Experience Scorecard program, and the subsequent badges, will be rolling out across the U.S. in the coming months.

There's no mention of other regions at this time but we imagine it's in the pipeline.

Writing by Luke Baker.