(Pocket-lint) - Google is rolling out an update to its Android app that will allow users to delete their last 15 minutes of search history.

It's a feature that iOS users have had access to since July last year, so the fact that it was missing from the Android app was puzzling, to say the least.

First revealed by former XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, the feature seems to be rolling out to users around the world now.

At Google I/O 2021, Google announced it'd roll out an option to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. This rolled out on iOS in July 2021 but was said to come to Android later. Well, it appears to now be rolling out!



Thanks to @panduu221 for the tip! pic.twitter.com/gdtAa1pIFo — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 18, 2022

Google spokesperson Ned Adriance told The Verge "We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks, we’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces."

At the moment, it's unclear if we can expect this feature to come to desktop and Chrome, though it could certainly be handy for erasing those misguided rabbit hole clicks.

Back in July, Google only announced that the feature was coming to iOS and Android, so we'll have to wait and see.

If you're an Android user, take a look at your Google app, the new feature may be there already.

Writing by Luke Baker.