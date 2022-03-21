Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Google app news

Google finally lets Android users delete the last 15 minutes of search history

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Google finally lets Android users delete the last 15 minutes of search history
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google is rolling out an update to its Android app that will allow users to delete their last 15 minutes of search history.

It's a feature that iOS users have had access to since July last year, so the fact that it was missing from the Android app was puzzling, to say the least.

First revealed by former XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, the feature seems to be rolling out to users around the world now.

Google spokesperson Ned Adriance told The Verge "We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks, we’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces."

At the moment, it's unclear if we can expect this feature to come to desktop and Chrome, though it could certainly be handy for erasing those misguided rabbit hole clicks.

Back in July, Google only announced that the feature was coming to iOS and Android, so we'll have to wait and see.

If you're an Android user, take a look at your Google app, the new feature may be there already.

Writing by Luke Baker.
Recommended for you
What are TikTok Stories, how to create and find them, and who can use them?
What are TikTok Stories, how to create and find them, and who can use them? By Maggie Tillman ·
Google finally lets Android users delete the last 15 minutes of search history
Google finally lets Android users delete the last 15 minutes of search history By Luke Baker ·
What are Pinterest Idea Pins, how to share them, and how do they work?
What are Pinterest Idea Pins, how to share them, and how do they work? By Maggie Tillman ·
  • Via: Google’s Android app will finally let you delete the last 15 minutes of your search history - theverge.com
Sections Google Apps