(Pocket-lint) - Google offers a Google One cloud storage and subscription bundle that includes a handy VPN service. Now, that VPN service is finally available for iPhone and iPad users - at no extra cost.

Basically, if you pay for 2TB or more of Google One storage, you will now also get a VPN for your device - no matter whether you have an Android or an iOS device. The VPN is available to users in 18 countries, including the US and UK. As a Google One member, you can also schedule a free online "Pro Session" with experts at Google to learn how to use Google One's VPN feature.

In fact, Google said you can schedule a session at any time to get in-depth help on a wide range of topics at both "basic and advanced levels". You’ll receive an email confirmation and a Google invitation when you sign up for a Pro Session. The invitation will include a link to join an online screen share session with an expert at your scheduled time. Easy peasy.

Google One's VPN does have one major downside: You won't get an IP address in another country, which means you can't use the service to access locked shows on streaming services such as Netflix.

However, in its blog post, Google did announce some new VPN features just for Android users, including a "safe disconnect" feature that turns off internet access if you’re disconnected from the VPN.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.