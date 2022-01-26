(Pocket-lint) - YouTube is the latest company to jump on the NFT bandwagon.

In a recent letter to video creators about YouTube’s priorities for the new year, CEO Susan Wojcicki suggested the company is considering letting its creators benefit from the digital collectibles. The letter reads: "We’re always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalise on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs, while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube".

The letter essentially details YouTube's plans to invest in gaming and shopping, as well as how it plans to support creators. Wojcicki noted YouTube is exploring Web3 "as a source of inspiration" - including opportunities in crypto, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and NFTs.

Although the CEO wasn't specific about how YouTube may integrate NFTs into its platform or what that might look like, she did suggest the technology could be a new revenue source for video creators. "The past year in the world of crypto, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), and even decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) has highlighted a previously unimaginable opportunity to grow the connection between creators and their fans", she wrote.

Why you need LastPass to secure your digital life By Pocket-lint Promotion · 22 October 2021 LastPass is the best way to avoid forgetting your passwords, and to keep them secure.

Keep in mind some YouTube videos have already been made into NFTs. The "Charlie Bit My Finger" video, for instance, sold last May as an NFT for $760,999.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.