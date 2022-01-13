Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to turn on live translated captions in Google Meet video calls

- It's a step toward making video calls more inclusive

(Pocket-lint) - Google Meet has introduced live translated captions for video calls.

Google first started testing the feature last year. It works on the web or from mobile, but it can only translate English into French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. Still, it's a step toward making video calls more inclusive, as it removes any potential language proficiency barriers.

We can imagine it being useful in all-hands or training meetings and as well in education settings, but also just in one-on-one calls with friends.

How to use Google Meet live translated captions

To begin using live translated captions in Google Meet, you first need to switch on captions in settings, then set it to English, and toggle on translated captions. You can choose from one of four translated language options. 

  1. On your computer, open Google Meet.
  2. From a meeting, click More options > Settings > Captions.
  3. Turn on "Captions" and set the language to English.
  4. Turn on "Translated captions."
  5. Select a language: French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Note: For more detailed information, see Google Meet's help page.

Why can try Google Meet live translated captions?

Anyone who uses Google Meet can use standard captions, but live translated captions are currently only available for the following Workspace editions: Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus.

It's rolling out gradually, so it could take a couple weeks before you see it.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
