(Pocket-lint) - Earlier in the year, Google released an updated Android TV UI that is more in line with the design found on Google TV devices.

Updates have now begun rolling out to more devices globally, bringing Android TV users a content discovery focused home screen.

While the design resembles Google TV, it's not quite as full-featured and has fewer tabs available.

The major update was originally announced in February, with further improvements made in July of this year. It was initially made available in North America only but more and more regions are seeing the improved UI arrive on their devices.

Members of the Android TV community on Reddit have been sharing their experience and it has been reported that the new UI is rolling out to OnePlus TVs, Xiaomi Mi Box units and some TCL TVs across India, Brazil and Europe.

So far there has been no official announcement from Google regarding the roll-out.

The big change with this new home screen is the shift toward content discovery. Google will suggest new and noteworthy content from installed apps based on your viewing preferences, and it will all be laid out right on the home screen.

The update also adds a Favourite Apps carousel, which allows you to quickly access your most-used services.

While Google TV seems to be where new devices are heading, thankfully Google hasn't forgotten about Android TV users. The new update makes a big improvement to the Android TV experience and we hope there will be many updates still to come.