Google delays personalised profiles for Google TV

(Pocket-lint) - Google TV users have been eagerly awaiting the promised arrival of individual profiles, that were originally supposed to arrive last month.

Google has now confirmed that this feature is delayed, instead promising that it will be made available in "the coming months".

At present, the company has not offered a reason for this delay, but at least Google TV users won't have too long to wait.

The new profiles feature will allow for personalised help from Google Assistant, customised watchlists and prevent users from having to sift through content recommendations for other members of their household.

As it stands, using Google TV can be a bit like sharing a Spotify profile; instead of letting the algorithm suggest tracks to your personal taste, you're having to navigate around your mum's golden oldies too.

It's understandable, then, why Google TV users are looking forward to this addition.

Google TV recently added ambient-mode cards, these can be configured to display certain information while your TV is idle, similar to how Chromecast can display Google Photos images as a screensaver.

The new cards can show things like sports scores, weather and news and when profiles launch, they will be tailored to the connected user. The feature also provides on-screen shortcuts that allow users to quickly start playing music, podcasts or photos.

The ambient-mode cards have already begun rolling out, initially starting with a small percentage of users in the US.