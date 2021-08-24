Google Play Store ratings will be localised from November

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Play Store seems like it might be about to get a little more helpful - or at least a little more locally relevant. Google's announced a few changes coming to the platform in November this year.

Foremost among them is a tweak that will ensure that users see reviews and ratings that are specific to their own country. This means you shouldn't have the problem of being fooled by high ratings for an app that actually doesn't work properly in your local area.

As well as this, but arriving at a later date sometime in early 2022, Google says it'll start a similar process to give you reviews that are specific to the type of device you're browsing on, be it a phone, tablet, Chromebook or wearable.

Also bundled in are some changes for app developers to let them see a more detailed and understandable breakdown of how their app is performing on Google Play, so it would seem that things are going to get a little more helpful on both sides of the aisle.

Is Apple Music worth it? Try Apple's streaming service free for 3 months By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 24 August 2021

The changes are broken down and explained in some more detail on Google's Android Development Blog here, so be sure to check it out if you want to find out more.