How to find a nearby electric scooter using Google Maps

(Pocket-lint) - Google Maps offers a feature that allows you to see the nearest available electric scooter (or e-scooter, whatever you prefer to call them).

Google even recently announced an integration with Ford-owned Spin, making it easy for you to find Spin e-scooters. But Spin isn't the only e-bike partner to integrate with Google. Over the years, Google Maps has also added the ability to find electric scooters from Lime.

Anyone who uses Google Maps can see the nearest available e-bike or e-scooter in real time, including how long it will take to walk to the electric scooter, as well as battery range and expected arrival time. For instance, when looking for directions, Google Maps can locate Spin e-scooters in 84 towns, cities, and campuses across the US, Canada, Germany, and Spain.

Here's what you need to do:

Open the latest version of the Google Maps mobile app. Enter your destination. Tap the transit icon to see the nearest available e-scooter option. Select the option you want. You will be directed to the e-scooter's manufacturer app.

Spin’s scooters will appear on Google Maps when you select the bicycle option after looking up directions to a specific location. They will also appear under the public transportation tab. If you select a Spin bike, you'll be redirected to the Spin app (or, your app store to download the app) to pay for and unlock the vehicle. You can rent a Spin electric scooter for $1 (plus 15 cents per minute).

To see if Spin operates in your city, town, or campus, check out this guide.

But also, remember: For those who want more e-scooter options, Google Maps also shows Lime scooters in over 100 cities. Go here to see if Lime is currently available in your area. Similar to Spin, the Lime icon will show up under Google Map’s bike section when planning a journey - but only in the mobile app, not on the desktop app. You'll also need the Lime app to pay for and unlock a vehicle.

