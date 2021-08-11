(Pocket-lint) - Google fleshed out itzs Google One service last autumn with a virtual private network perk designed to protect your online privacy while on the go. Now, it's expanding the feature internationally, including to the UK.

If you’re a Google One subscriber, you can get access to Google's VPN inside the Google One app. You need to subscribe to at least the 2TB Google One plan, however. Google said you can leverage the VPN while using any app on your phone. Better yet, if you've set up family sharing with Google One, five other people can access the VPN, too. Keep in mind most quality mobile VPN services can cost up to $15 a month.

Google's VPN service is available in the US as well as seven new countries as of 11 August 2021. Those include the UK, Mexico, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, as first noticed by 9to5Google. There are a few limitations, like that you can only use the service in one of the supported countries. Google said: "You won’t be able to connect to VPN by Google One if you are traveling to an unsupported country".

Also, the Google One VPN won’t let you access content from a different country or region by assigning an IP address from that location. Instead, it will “assign you an IP address based on your current country so that websites can show you the right content for your region".

Finally, the Google One VPN is still only available on Android devices. It's supposedly coming to iOS, Windows, and Mac at some point.

For more about how Google One works, see Pocket-lint's guide.