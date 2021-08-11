Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Google app news

Google One's VPN perk comes to the UK and six other countries

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Google Google One's VPN perk comes to the UK and six other countries

- Originally launched in the US last October

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google fleshed out itzs Google One service last autumn with a virtual private network perk designed to protect your online privacy while on the go. Now, it's expanding the feature internationally, including to the UK.

If you’re a Google One subscriber, you can get access to Google's VPN inside the Google One app. You need to subscribe to at least the 2TB Google One plan, however. Google said you can leverage the VPN while using any app on your phone. Better yet, if you've set up family sharing with Google One, five other people can access the VPN, too. Keep in mind most quality mobile VPN services can cost up to $15 a month.

Google's VPN service is available in the US as well as seven new countries as of 11 August 2021. Those include the UK, Mexico, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, as first noticed by 9to5Google. There are a few limitations, like that you can only use the service in one of the supported countries. Google said: "You won’t be able to connect to VPN by Google One if you are traveling to an unsupported country".

Also, the Google One VPN won’t let you access content from a different country or region by assigning an IP address from that location. Instead, it will “assign you an IP address based on your current country so that websites can show you the right content for your region".

The best free invoice apps
The best free invoice apps By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Finally, the Google One VPN is still only available on Android devices. It's supposedly coming to iOS, Windows, and Mac at some point.

For more about how Google One works, see Pocket-lint's guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 11 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Find out who has called you with reverse phone number look up
Find out who has called you with reverse phone number look up By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
Google One's VPN perk comes to the UK and six other countries
Google One's VPN perk comes to the UK and six other countries By Maggie Tillman ·
Four apps to get you ready for summer
Four apps to get you ready for summer By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
  • Via: Google One VPN expands to Canada, Mexico, UK, and four other countries - 9to5google.com
Sections Apps