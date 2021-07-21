(Pocket-lint) - Google has updated its Chrome browser on iOS devices with a neat feature: The ability to lock incognito tabs with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode.

Chrome's incognito mode stops Chrome from saving your browsing activity to your local history. Now, Google is adding an extra layer of security to incognito tabs opened in your Chrome mobile browser. Basically, if you lock them behind Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode, they won't be visible until authenticated. This is handy should you leave the Chrome app and reopen it later, as it prevents someone from using your device and viewing your open tabs.

If the option isn't yet available, you might have to wait. It's rolling out now, according to Macrumors. Google revealed it was testing the feature in February.

You need an iPhone or iPad running the latest version of the Chrome for iOS app. (You can download Chrome 92 from the App Store now.)

To enable the feature, follow these steps:

Go to Settings in the Chrome app. It's under the ... menu in the corner. Scroll down to Privacy. Select Lock Incognito tabs when you close Chrome.

Now, when you go to view Chrome incognito tabs on your device, you will need to unlock them first with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.

