Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Google app news

Google redesigns nearly 1,000 emoji to be more universal and authentic

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Google Google redesigns nearly 1,000 emoji to be more universal and authentic

- You can see the before and after in the galleries below

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - For those of you who own an Android phone and also happen to prolifically use emoji in your conversations, you may be happy to hear that Google is redesigning 992 of its emoji designs to make them more “universal, accessible, and authentic", the company announced in a blog post.

What's new with Google's emoji designs?

Although Google has gone ahead and changed hundreds of emoji, none of them are too different or mind-blowing.

Google

The pie emoji, for example, went from a typical slice of American pumpkin pie (which is fine for Americans but possibly tart-like in appearance for Brits) to a more universal symbol of a full pie (which everyone should immediately recognise). In other cases, however, emoji have just been slightly tweaked. For instance, the scissors now have a sharper edge, and cars and taxis now have updated proportions. The face mask emoji, meanwhile, now shows a face with its eyes open, to avoid the perception of a mask-wearer being sick.

Google

As you can see, these are all subtle changes.

Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK
Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer ·

When will Google's new emoji be available?

The new designs will arrive this autumn alongside Android 12, but they're also coming to Google's apps - like Gmail, Chrome OS, Google Chat, and YouTube Live Chat - in July 2021. Google said its updated emoji will be available on older versions of Android with apps that use its Appcompat compatibility layer.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 17 July 2021.
Recommended for you
Google redesigns nearly 1,000 emoji to be more universal and authentic
Google redesigns nearly 1,000 emoji to be more universal and authentic By Maggie Tillman ·
How to use the Excel app to photograph and import printed spreadsheets
How to use the Excel app to photograph and import printed spreadsheets By Maggie Tillman ·
How to quickly delete your Google search data
How to quickly delete your Google search data By Maggie Tillman ·
What are Soundmojis? Plus how to find them in Facebook Messenger
What are Soundmojis? Plus how to find them in Facebook Messenger By Maggie Tillman ·
Microsoft 365: Should you subscribe to Microsoft's Office suite?
Microsoft 365: Should you subscribe to Microsoft's Office suite? By Maggie Tillman ·
What is Houseparty? Plus how to use the face-to-face social app
What is Houseparty? Plus how to use the face-to-face social app By Dan Grabham ·
  • Source: Polishing up emoji and making them easier to share - blog.google
Sections Apps