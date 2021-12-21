The world is a wonderful place and with Google Earth you can almost travel the entire globe in the blink of an eye. Here are some of the sights you can see.

Doing so can be really eye-opening too, as there are all sorts of places that when viewed from above take on a new meaning or view.

We've collected some of the most interesting spots you can poke around at.

An underwater UFO?

UFO spotter Scott C. Waring has found this spot in the ocean near Peru. Waring claims that this object is "...100% proof of ancient aliens and the technology is just sitting there on the bottom of the ocean. "

The location is conveniently located near the Nazca lines of Peru which have been said to be signs crafted to be seen by the gods above by people living in the area between 500 BC and AD 500. And so it's perfectly reasonable to assume that they'd seen UFOs in the sky and assumed they were gods and that one such UFO crash-landed in the ocean near by and this is it.

We're a bit more cynical and if you zoom out and look around there are a fair few of these shapes on the ocean floor which could be explained away as naturally occurring underwater structures instead.

A stealth bomber

Google

In December 2021 a Redditor spotted a sight you're unlikely to see very often. A stealth bomber in flight. Failing to live up to its name.

There's also one over on British shores too, but at least that one is on the ground.

The Badlands Guardian

Google

When viewed from above, there's a certain spot in Alberta, Canada where a natural formation of the land looks like the face of a person.

That person appears to be listening to some music with earphones (actually a road and oil well) and staring off thoughtfully into the distance.

Swastika-shaped building in California

Google

Historically, the swastika symbol was a religious symbol for divinity and spirituality. But when the Nazis adopted it as their symbol during WW2 it took on a new meaning.

In 2008, Google Earth users discovered this building in Coronado, California and the internet was outraged. It turns out this complex is a US Navy building that was originally constructed in 1967. The building evolved over time and eventually came to become what it is today.

The Navy agreed to do something about it and camouflage its shape after the internet discovery sparked controversy.

Blood Lake (Lago Vermelho)

Google

Just outside Baghdad in Iraq, there's a bright red lake that looks like it is made of blood.

When it was first spotted, it was suggested that it was caused by local slaughterhouses dumping waste into the canals, but it's thought to be more likely to be caused by pollution.

Either way, it's a curiosity.

Aeroplane graveyard

Google

Located just outside Tucson, Arizona, lies Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. This base is the last resting place for thousands of obsolete military aeroplanes.

Take a look at Google Earth's 3D mode and you'll see all manner of broken down planes.

The world's largest solar farm

Google

This is the world's largest solar farm located in India. It spans 14,000 acres of land and produces 2.25GW of power.

This region of India is known for its high temps and solar-rich weather making it perfect for such an installation.

Uffington White Horse

Google

This is the Uffington White Horse, a prehistoric figure that's carved into the hills of the English countryside in Oxfordshire.

The horse is formed from deep trenches filled with chalk. It's said that the hillside artwork is at least 3,000 years old.

Every time we see this view, we wonder how the original creators knew what they were crafting when they didn't have the advantage of such a detailed aerial view.

The Giant Triangle

Google

In Wittmann, Arizona, there's a giant triangle inexplicably located just outside of town. The thing is massive and looks like it might be Superman's sign to his people carved into the land.

Sadly it's actually just a disused airfield. Looks pretty cool from above though.

A guitar shaped forest

Google

In part of the fertile region of Argentina, there's a particular stretch of land where a farmer has grown a guitar-shaped forest in memory of his wife.

Pedro Martin Ureta and his four children set about planting 7,000 trees to grow a magnificent guitar shape. Formed of cypress trees and eucalyptus trees, the end result is brilliant when viewed from above. A wonderful tribute to the lady who inspired the idea.

Heart-shaped lake

Google

This magnificent private property located in Columbia Station, Ohio boasts a seriously romantic lake shaped like a heart.

Cute.

Giant target

Google

In the depths of Nevada, there's a giant target seemingly painted on the ground.

It's thought that this giant thing is likely to be an aerial photo calibration target. These sorts of markings appear all over the US and were used to calibrate, focus and test aerial photographic equipment during the 1950s and 60s.

Whipsnade White Lion

Google

Just outside Whipsnade Zoo, there's an enormous lion cut into the side of the hill, crafting another magnificent chalk artwork on the English countryside.

This is one of several hill figures dotted around the country. The lion is one of the newest dating back to just 1931. While the others go back centuries.

Potash Ponds

Google

This wonderfully colourful sight is known as Potash Ponds. These are mines that are used in the creation of different fertilisers.

The ponds appear this way due to the chemical make-up in the waters. With copper sulfate being used to prevent bacterial and algal growth, the result is an inviting blue glow akin to Mediterranean oceans.

Coca Cola

Google

Over in Chile, you'll find the World's largest Coca-Cola logo.

This monument to capitalism was originally crafted a few decades ago to commemorate 100 years of the brand (since updated to 125 years).

The so-called geo-sign is was crafted using 70,000 empty Coca Cola bottles in order to make it large enough to see from space.

Richat Structure

Google

This is the Richat Structure, also known as the Eye of the Sahara. It's an area of geological erosion with exposed sedimentary rock and layers of igneous formations.

The erosion has created a magnificent view which is particularly good when seen from above.

A swimming pool in a river

Google

In Berlin, on the river Spree, there's a swimming pool. But not just any swimming pool, a swimming pool that's built on a river.

Weird, wonderful and a little bit wild?

Mattel logo

Google

In El Segundo, California is Mattel's global headquarters. The building seen here is pretty magnificent, but the Mattel logo emblazoned on the floor is even more impressive.

Seen by Google Earth, it's just as good.

UTA Flight 772 Desert Memorial

Google

In 1989, UTA Flight 772 bound for Paris was blown up by Libyan terrorists while over the Sahara desert. All on board were killed.

The remains of the plane were strewn across the desert below and in its place, a memorial was built. That memorial consisted of a dark stone circle surrounded by 170 broken mirrors to represent those that died. It's a poignant memorial to those that passed. Years ago it was clearly visible from the sky but now has been weathered by the passing of time and desert sands.

Barringer Meteor Crater

Google

Barringer Meteor Crater is one of the many meteor craters on Earth. It's said to be 50,000 years old, 560 feet deep and one heck of a sight.

It's certainly impressive when viewed from the sky.

Curious pattern

Google

In China, there's a curious spot in a desert area that has some weird and wonderful patterns marking the landscape. We wonder how this has happened. Is it man-made or some natural erosion that's created a curious pattern in the landscape?

Irrigated fields

Google

In the State of Washington USA, there is a large area of satisfyingly awesome circles of farmland. This is an area of centre-pivot irrigation land where crops are efficiently watered with a pivoting sprinkler system. A clever bit of farming and an awesome view from above.