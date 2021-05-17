Google has updated the Google Phone app with a new feature: Caller ID announcement.

How to get Google's Phone app to announce who's calling you

Google has a clever feature within the Google Phone app: Caller ID announcement. When enabled, the app can announce who's calling when your phone rings.

Here's how to set it up.

How to set up Caller ID announcement

When setting up Caller ID announcement in Google's phone app, you can decide whether you want it to announce who is calling every time the phone rings, only while you're wearing a headset, or never.

To enable the feature, follow these steps:

Open the latest version of the Google Phone app Go to Settings > Caller ID announcement. "Announce caller ID” will be disabled by default. Select it and choose between: Always

Only when using a headset

Never

Where is this feature available?

It appears to be available to English-speaking users, including the US and the UK.

Note: If you haven’t updated the Google Phone app, check the Play Store and be sure to do that, or else you might not see the feature available.

Why does Google offer this feature?

Simply put, it's an accessibility feature that can help people with visual disabilities easily determine who is calling them, but it's also really useful when you're wearing a headset.