How to get Google's Phone app to announce who's calling you

(Pocket-lint) - Google has updated the Google Phone app with a new feature: Caller ID announcement. With enabled, the app can announce who's calling when your phone rings. The feature, first spotted by 9to5Google, is now rolling out. Here's how to set it up when it becomes available to you.

When setting up Caller ID announcement in Google's phone app, you can reportedly decide whether you want it to announce who is calling every time the phone rings, only while you're wearing a headset, or never, according to 9to5Google. To enable the new feature, follow these steps:

Open the latest version of the Google Phone app Go to Settings > Caller ID announcement. "Announce caller ID” will be disabled by default. Select it and choose between: Always

Only when using a headset

Never

It appears to be rolling out to English-speaking users in the US. We've contacted Google for a confirmation about whether it will come to the UK.

Note: If you haven’t updated the Google Phone app, check the Play Store and be sure to do that, or else you might not see the feature available yet.

Simply put, it's an accessibility feature that can help people with visual disabilities easily determine who is calling them.

Check out Google's Caller ID support hub. The company hasn't updated it yet with the new feature, though we suspect it will soon.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.