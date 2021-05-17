How to get Google's Phone app to announce who's calling you

(Pocket-lint) - Google has updated the Google Phone app with a new feature: Caller ID announcement. With enabled, the app can announce who's calling when your phone rings. The feature, first spotted by 9to5Google, is now rolling out. Here's how to set it up when it becomes available to you.
How to set up Caller ID announcement
When setting up Caller ID announcement in Google's phone app, you can reportedly decide whether you want it to announce who is calling every time the phone rings, only while you're wearing a headset, or never, according to 9to5Google. To enable the new feature, follow these steps:
- Open the latest version of the Google Phone app
- Go to Settings > Caller ID announcement.
- "Announce caller ID” will be disabled by default.
- Select it and choose between:
- Always
- Only when using a headset
- Never
Where is this feature available?
It appears to be rolling out to English-speaking users in the US. We've contacted Google for a confirmation about whether it will come to the UK.
Note: If you haven’t updated the Google Phone app, check the Play Store and be sure to do that, or else you might not see the feature available yet.
Why is Google rolling out this feature?
Simply put, it's an accessibility feature that can help people with visual disabilities easily determine who is calling them.
Want to know more?
Check out Google's Caller ID support hub. The company hasn't updated it yet with the new feature, though we suspect it will soon.