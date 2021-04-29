How to teach Google Assistant to correctly say your name

(Pocket-lint) - Has Google Assistant ever pronounced your name wrong? If so, you may be glad to know it is about to get better at pronunciation.

In the blog post, Google announced new features are coming to its voice assistant. The biggest change, however, is the ability for Google Assistant to learn how to correctly pronounce your name. All you'll need to do is just say it aloud. Before, you had to spell out the way you wanted your name pronounced.

Open the Google Home app and go to your profile in the corner to access Assistant settings. From there:

Search settings for Nickname and then select it. Ensure your name is correctly written at the top of the Nickname menu. If it is not, hit the pencil icon and manually enter your name. Scroll down and select Record your own. You will then be asked to record your name as written. Google Assistant will pronounce your name as you've requested.

If it doesn't work right, feel free to record your name again. Alternatively, select Default or Spell out as ways for Assistant to learn your name.

Google said the new "record your name" option for teaching Google Assistant how to pronounce your name should roll out by the end of April 2021.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.