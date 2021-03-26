(Pocket-lint) - Google Assistant might gain a potentially really handy feature called Memory. It's supposed to be a seamless way to save just about anything to a digital locker of sorts, including articles, images, notes, reminders, and more.

9to5Google first spotted the feature, which is currently in testing for Google employees. While Google Assistant already has a Memory feature for saving information, its new version seems like an extensive upgrade. It even comes with a new main menu bar in Assistant’s daily snapshot view. You’ll be able to save nearly anything, and Memory will let you search through all that you’ve saved.

According to 9to5Google, Memory can save these items: Articles, books, contacts, events, flights, hotels, images, movies, music, notes, places, playlists, products, recipes, reminders, restaurants, screenshots, shipments, TV shows, videos, and websites. You'll be able to use a Google Assistant command or a home screen shortcut to save things to Memory, and you can tag them by categories.

Memory might automatically include contextual information for whatever you save, such as URLs and locations. For instance, if you save a movie to watch, it might include a trailer. And any Google item you save, such as a Google Doc or Drive file, will get custom preview cards. Keep in mind Memory is still in testing, and Google hasn’t confirmed the feature - let alone when it'll launch.

