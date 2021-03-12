(Pocket-lint) - If you're in a Google Meet group video chat on a large screen such as a desktop or laptop, you'll know the familiar tile layout that shows several participants at once. This feature wasn't quite available to callers on smartphones, however, until now.

Google is rolling out the tile view for Google Meet mobile users. Curiously, it's coming to iOS devices first, with Android devices "coming soon". So, instead of focusing on one caller at a time during a group video call, Google Meet will now show more participants. In a screenshot of the feature, Google shows eight tiles for eight callers, with a bubble at the bottom indicating additional participants.

Have a bigger impact on a smaller screen with #GoogleMeet tile view on your mobile device, rolling out now on iOS and coming soon to Android! → https://t.co/OLAvcuDmYy pic.twitter.com/ZHjzQ8tedH — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) March 10, 2021

This may seem like a very small feature, but it's an important one given the times, and perhaps one that should've been rolled out months ago at the start of this year-long-and-counting pandemic. It allows people the opportunity to join a class, meeting, or be virtually social with the ability to see everyone - all directly from their smartphones. No laptop or desktop or large screen required.

For a comparison of how Google Meet compares to other video conferencing services, namely Zoom and Microsoft Teams, see our guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.