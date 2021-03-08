(Pocket-lint) - If you've ever cast a YouTube video to a Chromecast-connected TV, you'll know doing so loads a video player with the channel name, view count, and date. This player has looked the same for years. But, according to a new report, Google may be testing a new player experience.

9to5Google noticed some users on Reddit have begun seeing a experience that starts with a remote control appearing in the YouTube mobile app. The player that appears on the Chromecast-connected TV doesn't just display basic channel information either; it lets users change resolution, closed captions, subtitles, access “stats for nerds", and even add new videos to the queue.

Before, when a video was done, you'd be taken back to a “Ready to watch” splash screen with instructions. Now, users report there is a home screen with suggestions on what to watch next, just like on Android TV. All that said, 9to5Google reported said the new YouTube app for Chromecast experience is in testing and has now disappeared for users. It's been unable to replicate it.

In other words, it's unclear if the new YouTube player experience for Chromecast users will ever roll out more broadly, but we'll keep you updated.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.