Waze looks to perk up your commute with Audible integration

(Pocket-lint) - Waze might now be owned by the behemoth that is Google, but countless people still have it as their default way to get a good route for a driven journey. Its traffic estimates are scary-accurate and its UI is nice and jaunty.

It's also been steadily integrating with more and more services to make itself more attractive over the years, especially music players like Spotify and Amazon Music.

Now it's taking a slight left turn to also add Audible to its audio player, letting you access and play back your audiobooks seamlessly within its navigation app.

It's simple to do - just go into your app, tap on the music icon and select Audible as a player, and you'll be ready to go once you've signed in (and provided you've got some audiobooks in your library!).

The integration works both ways, too, so if you're in the Audible app while driving you'll still be able to receive directions, handily. 

While we're personally not driving anywhere due to the UK's lockdown, users in the US will likely be more immediate beneficiaries, and when normal service does eventually resume it'll be great to be able to catch up with some beautifully narrated stories on the go. 

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.

