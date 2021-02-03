(Pocket-lint) - A new feature has arrived on Google Meet that should help you prepare before entering a call.

The "green room" feature not only gives you a preview of what others will see when you join a video meeting, it checks both audio and video hardware to ensure they are up to scratch.

Not only can you scroll through your devices for microphone, speaker and camera - in order to choose the best combination - the feature will alert you to any issues it discovers. This includes browser permissions for AV hardware, and helps you catch poor network connectivity, sound quality or background noises before the meeting itself.

It can even be used to see whether you have your microphone muted unintentionally.

The "green room" is rolling out to Google Meet users now but could take up to 15 days to reach all accounts.

It will be available to all paid members on the following: Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus.

G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers will also be able to use it.

Writing by Rik Henderson.