Cloud Print will enter Google's graveyard on 1 January

(Pocket-lint) - Way back in November 2019, Google announced that it would be shutting down Google Cloud Print, giving users up until 31 December 2020 to migrate away.

Now the time has come for Cloud Print to enter Google's infamous graveyard of retired services, joining the likes of Google Play Music, Inbox and Reader (among many others). Once the clock ticks over to 1 January 2021, it will no longer be available.

For some, it was a much-used service, if only because it allowed users to print from their home (or other) printers remotely. If a non-tech-savvy family member needed something printed urgently while you were out of the house, for example, you could print it for them.

Back when it launched it was seen as a necessary and useful feature for a few reasons, one of which being that native printer support on Chrome OS at the time was non-existent.

Similarly, easy-to-use wireless printers weren't as mainstream as they are now. The landscape has completely changed in that time with most manufacturers now offering wireless solutions and Chrome now offering printer support.

Consider this your timely reminder that - if you're still using it - you'll need to find an alternative solution. Thankfully, Google was kind enough to list some alternative printing options in its original announcement, so be sure to check those out.

Writing by Cam Bunton.