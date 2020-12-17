Baby Yoda in 3D added to Google Search

(Pocket-lint) - The second season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian is ripping along, introducing some absolutely beloved faces from Star Wars movies and shows past, as well as new characters.

It's great fun, but the central attraction remains the adorable Baby Yoda, now rightly named as Grogu and in some serious peril at the hands of the nefarious Moff Gideon.

Now Google's jumping abord the hype train, adding a new bit of fun to your searches - the option to view Grogu in 3D as a detailed obect, including the option to project him onto your environment using augmented reality (AR).

It's a neat little trick that'll need you to have the Google app on your phone, rather than just a browser search, and appears whether you search for "Grogu" or "Baby Yoda".

All he does is stand there adorably, looking around a little, but it's still a neat little feature that could distract your kids for a while. They've absolutely nailed his little button nose, too, if we do say so ourselves.

There are plenty of other 3D objects you can view through Google searches in this way, and you get the sense it's a library that Google wants to expand over time.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.