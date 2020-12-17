(Pocket-lint) - Google has run a number of interesting experiments with artificial intelligence over the last few years. The latest one is called "Blob Opera" and it's designed to let you create some adorable tunes with the help of some cute cartoon characters.

It was created by David Li as an experiment for Google Arts & Culture and allows you to simply create a pleasing opera style melody by simply moving the characters around.

Introducing Blob Opera, an experiment I created for Google Arts & Culture: https://t.co/dfLnCXSR0R pic.twitter.com/UYbZH8jXE2 — David Li (@daviddotli) December 15, 2020

It's easy for anyone to do and you don't need any musical talents or knowledge in order to do it. Simply load up Blob Opera and you're presented with colourful cartoon blobs that you can then drag up and down to sign at different pitches, forwards and backwards to sing different vowels.

The blobs represent the bass, tenor, mezzo-soprano and the soprano. You can use them all or mute certain ones. The results are a lot of fun and you can create and record your own songs and then share them easily too.

If you're feeling festive, you can also click to have the little blobs sing you some Christmas tunes. Those include some of the classics - Jingle Bells, Silent Night, O Come All Ye Faithful, Away in a Manger and more besides.

Writing by Adrian Willings.