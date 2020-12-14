(Pocket-lint) - Gmail, YouTube and the majority of Google services went down for users in Europe today. But they are now coming back online.

As an update to our previous story, we have now been able to log into Gmail and other Google account services.

Previously, we couldn't sign into or receive Gmail messages, speak to Google Assistant devices, or even access YouTube videos.

As well as ourselves, other users reported no access to their Google accounts or services too.

Gmail down! Youtube down! Google Drive down? I always knew my reliance on corporations would end like this! I need to grow my own email like my forebears. pic.twitter.com/vj7czxuyzQ — Arun Chaudhary (@ArunChaud) December 14, 2020

We have not yet had a full explanation of what has happened or why accounts were unavailable.

You can check if which of the services are now back up and running on Down Detector - a dedicated UK website that shows if different services are unavailble.

There were massive spikes across all Google services earlier, including even Google Maps.

Could it have been an orchestrated attack against one of Big Tech? Twitter and Facebook remained unaffected.

We'll inform you if we hear anything back from Google about the issue.

Writing by Rik Henderson.