Google's Fuchsia OS appears to be getting a new lease of life - could it one day replace Android?

(Pocket-lint) - Google's Fushia OS is an attempt by the search giant to create its own operating system from the ground up. Trouble is, it's been in the background works for some time - since 2016 in fact.

Development appeared to have stalled but now Google seems keener to continue work on the OS - it has opened up the development of the software to others and is talking about a second version of key components that make up the software.

This is a significant step, because it also signals that Google is pressing ahead with plans for Fuschia. The OS could eventually replace Android and Chrome OS as a unified system across all devices, but it's quite early to say that at this point since it's very experimental. Those existing operating systems are based on existing software kernels, so this would be a chance to start afresh, much like Huawei has been doing with Harmony OS.

In a blog post Google's Wayne Piekarski says that "Fuchsia is designed to prioritise security, updatability, and performance" and that it "welcomes high-quality, well-tested contributions from all. There is now a process to become a member to submit patches, or a committer with full write access."

"Fuchsia is not ready for general product development or as a development target, but you can clone, compile, and contribute to it. It has support for a limited set of x64-based hardware, and you can also test it with Fuchsia’s emulator."

