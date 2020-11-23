(Pocket-lint) - Google announced it partnered with Disney to offer a new AR app starring The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda (aka The Child). Players interact with the characters in AR and can capture and share scenes from the app.

Called The Mandalorian AR experience, the app is built on ARCore, Google’s developer platform for AR. It even uses ARCore Depth API for occlusion, or when an AR object is blocked from view by other objects in the scene. Google teamed up with Lucasfilm to create models and animations for the app, too - all inspired by the first season of the hit Disney+ show. The only downside is you need a compatible 5G Android device to use the app.

Google said The Mandalorian AR Experience “puts you in the shoes of a bounty hunter following the trail of Mando himself, Din Djarin, and The Child". New episodes will also be rolled out weekly to the app, so it's safe to assume the new season of the show - season two - might also come to the app.

You can download The Mandalorian AR Experience now from the Google Play Store. While you don’t need a 5G connection to use the app, you can check this support list to see if you're even able to run it on your device. Google indicated the app might come to more Android devices, as well.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.